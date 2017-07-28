OSBI seeks the return of a piece of evidence in man's Seminole Co death

SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A body found near HWY 56 and I-40 has been identified as Thanakrit Thuetong, a 41-year-old man from Thailand. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help.

Thuetong was last seen on surveillance video walking outside of a convenience store, past his 2009 black Pontiac G5 car in the parking lot, and along the highway with a black backpack. According to OSBI agents, his body was found a half mile from the store without the backpack.

Thuetong does have relatives (not immediate family) living in California. It is possible Thuetong was driving along Interstate 40 from Florida to California. He has been a resident of the USA since 2012.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.

OSBI agents are asking whoever took the backpack to return it. They are only interested in the backpack, not the person who took it or why it was taken. If anyone has information on the backpack or Thuetong’s death, call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.

