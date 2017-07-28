OSBI seeks the return of a piece of evidence in man's Seminole C - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OSBI seeks the return of a piece of evidence in man's Seminole Co death

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A body found near HWY 56 and I-40 has been identified as Thanakrit Thuetong, a 41-year-old man from Thailand. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help.

Thuetong was last seen on surveillance video walking outside of a convenience store, past his 2009 black Pontiac G5 car in the parking lot, and along the highway with a black backpack. According to OSBI agents, his body was found a half mile from the store without the backpack.

Thuetong does have relatives (not immediate family) living in California. It is possible Thuetong was driving along Interstate 40 from Florida to California. He has been a resident of the USA since 2012.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.

OSBI agents are asking whoever took the backpack to return it. They are only interested in the backpack, not the person who took it or why it was taken.  If anyone has information on the backpack or Thuetong’s death, call the OSBI hotline at 1-800-522-8017.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH: Norman PD releases series of hot car safety videos aimed at saving lives

    WATCH: Norman PD releases series of hot car safety videos aimed at saving lives

    Friday, July 28 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-07-28 18:34:52 GMT

    Oklahoma has the fourth most hot car deaths per capita in the country since 1998 and 20 so far this year.  Heatstroke is the number one vehicle-related killer of children in the country. Norman Police Department recently posted a series of videos on their Facebook page to illustrate this danger. They put one of their officers in full uniform inside the car. It was 92 degrees outside when they started and 10 minutes later, it was 116 degrees inside the car. 

    Oklahoma has the fourth most hot car deaths per capita in the country since 1998 and 20 so far this year.  Heatstroke is the number one vehicle-related killer of children in the country. Norman Police Department recently posted a series of videos on their Facebook page to illustrate this danger. They put one of their officers in full uniform inside the car. It was 92 degrees outside when they started and 10 minutes later, it was 116 degrees inside the car. 

  • Terminally ill British baby Charlie Gard dies

    Terminally ill British baby Charlie Gard dies

    Friday, July 28 2017 1:27 PM EDT2017-07-28 17:27:27 GMT
    Friday, July 28 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-07-28 18:28:48 GMT

    Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old, died after a lengthy legal battle over his care.

    Charlie Gard, an 11-month-old, died after a lengthy legal battle over his care.

  • OSBI seeks the return of a piece of evidence in man's Seminole Co death

    OSBI seeks the return of a piece of evidence in man's Seminole Co death

    Friday, July 28 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-07-28 17:47:37 GMT

    A body found near HWY 56 and I-40 has been identified as Thanakrit Thuetong, a 41-year-old man from Thailand. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help. Thuetong was last seen on surveillance video walking outside of a convenience store, past his 2009 black Pontiac G5 car in the parking lot, and along the highway with a black backpack. 

    A body found near HWY 56 and I-40 has been identified as Thanakrit Thuetong, a 41-year-old man from Thailand. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help. Thuetong was last seen on surveillance video walking outside of a convenience store, past his 2009 black Pontiac G5 car in the parking lot, and along the highway with a black backpack. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly