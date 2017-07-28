City of Lawton traffic advisory for SW 27th St

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton will be performing road work on SW 27th Street from SW G Ave to SW J Ave on July 31st through August 2nd.

The repair will be performed in two phases. Phase one (shown as red on the map) will be performed July 31st and will be reopened during phase two (shown as green on the map) on August 1st.

Normal traffic will resume on August 2nd.

