Kiowa County Flat Top Mtn Fire is now 20% contained

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
KIOWA COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The Flat Top Mountain Fire in Kiowa county is now about 20-percent contained.

The fire is burning near Quartz Mountain State Park. At last check, it had scorched just over 18-hundred acres.

Around noon, a County Wildland Task Force went on a hike into difficult terrain to battle the blaze. A task force of volunteer firefighters from Comanche County are also there.

Officials say a firefighter who suffered heat exhaustion yesterday has been treated and released.

