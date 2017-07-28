UPDATE: Cleaning the environmental hazards of LPD’s basement may take weeks

The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.
Martin Sklar, one of the central figures behind Disney's theme parks around the world, has died at 83.
John Kelly, former director of Homeland Security has replaced White House chief of staff; Reince Priebus.
