UPDATE: Cleaning the environmental hazards of LPD’s basement may take weeks

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- According to representatives from the City of Lawton, the environmental hazards found in the basement of the Lawton Police Department will take several weeks to rectify.

The necessary treatment recommended by the Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists could begin as early as next week.

Lawton Police Department staff have been relocated around town at Cameron University, Great Plains Technology Center, City Hall and available spaces on the first floor of the police department.

The Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists evaluation found that the air quality of the basement, outside of the affected office spaces, is at normal levels and passes national standards. A full report of findings is expected on Monday.

