Duncan family loses everything in house fire

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A Duncan family will be spending the night in temporary housing Friday night, after an early morning fire forced them out of their beds, destroying their home.



The fire broke out on North Second Street around 1:30 a.m., causing nearly 100-thousand dollars’ worth of damage.

"It was full of smoke,” said Darlene Lance, resident. “We were barely lucky to get out of there."



Lance said she and four family members were inside the home when the fire started.

Everyone made it out safely.



She woke up, gasping for air.

Once everyone was safely outside, she realized her dog was missing.

"My little puppy Blacky,” said Lance. “I'm a person it takes a special animal. A very special dog for me to have."



Lance’s daughter Latosha Fica raced to the house as soon as she heard the news.



"I brought them clothes to put on because they came out only in their pajamas,” said Fica.



Red Cross workers assisted the family and offered temporary housing, food and clothing vouchers.



Fica plans to open her home to them as well and give back to her mother who she said has given so much to others.

"She helps and she takes in all these people that really can't live on their own because they can't financially do it,” said Fica. “She's done so much for everybody."



Lance said nothing can take the place of what this tragedy took from her.



"It's the worst thing,” said Lance. “I've got pictures. Pictures of my kids when they were babies. I've got pictures that can't be replaced because of my deceased people. People that my deceased family gave me and they’re not here to give me now.”

If you would like to donate to the family, you can contact Latosha Fica on Facebook.

