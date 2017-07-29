Dehydrator bike ride raises money for Duncan Band

North Korea has test-fired its second intercontinental ballistic missile, which flew longer and higher than its first ICBM launched earlier this month, leading experts to say much of the US is now within...
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staff.
Tesla Inc. has finally made its long-promised affordable electric car.
Martin Sklar, one of the central figures behind Disney's theme parks around the world, has died at 83.
Despite the very public rift between them, President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions spent Friday separately talking about the need to combat the deadly transnational gang known as MS-13.
