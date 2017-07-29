Dehydrator bike ride raises money for Duncan Band

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -Cyclist from all over the country rode around Southwest Oklahoma in the Dehydrator Bike Ride Saturday all for a good cause.

It was the 27th annual Dehydrator ride that benefits the Duncan Band.



The routes varied from 10 miles to 80 miles and goes all the way down to Waurika Lake and back.



All 600 of the riders who participated fees, up to 45 dollars a person went back to the Duncan band.



It will help pay for the middle school and high school students travel expenses to competitions, food for the out of town trips and anything the program needs.



This was the first year for James Carter and his wife to participate. He says they wanted to cycle 10 miles on their Trykes to give back to the local community.

"Since we are from Duncan and we really enjoy helping the band and high school kids out and we both had kids that went through high school here, so it's kind of nice to be able to help them out too," said Carter.



Brian Wilkinson, the Chairman of Dehydrator and President of the Duncan Band says each dollar given goes a long way. He says it's also important to keep students extra curricular activities alive and funded in the schools.

"We have 250 to 300 kids in the band program and at marching contests alone, we are feeding 200 kids and parents watching the contest and it may be one to two meals a day, bus travel to get to the event, so it's costly to keep the band going and with all the school cuts across the state, we just want to make sure our program stays," said Wilkinson.



If you would like to donate to the Duncan Band, but did not make it to the event, you can do so by contacting Duncan high School and ask for the band department.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.