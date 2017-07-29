Students get a jump on their education at special workshop

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- If you're looking to get your child an early start on their goals for the future, 'A Step Beyond the Tassel' may be the answer.

The program challenges middle and high school students in academics and prepares them for college or a job after graduation.

Saturday, was their first workshop of the year, but it won't be their last.

"This morning when I walked in I was like 'oh this is probably going to be boring,' but now I'm really excited,” said DaChristian Pollard, 6th-grade student.



Pollard plans to go to college and become an artist when he grows up.



Although it will be a while before he gets there, he says he believes the workshop put him in the right direction.



"Because now I've learned a lot more about A.P. classes and I thought it was just going to be a waste of my time in middle school, but now I think I'm prepared,” said Pollard.



Students had the opportunity to hear from leaders in the community and about the options they have for their education, which is what Pollard says was his favorite part of the day.



Co-founder of 'A Step Beyond the Tassel' Kimberly Jones says that was their goal for the event---to encourage students to push the limit for their education.



"Some kids they become discouraged about taking advanced courses because they think they are not academically prepared but we have educators who will go above and beyond to help these students become prepared for college courses,” said Jones.



Cheryl Monts was one of the five speakers at the event.

She hoped to spark students’ attention to advanced placement classes, after school programs and more.

"We don't want to wait until college to decide,’ said Monts. “You haven't learned anything. So, that's why this program is so important. It's a step beyond the tassel. The things I've learned before I've gotten there."



Which is exactly what Pollard said he plans to do and encourages other students to do the same.



"I think they'd like it because most of my friends aren't prepared for middle school,” said Pollard. “They just think it's going to be easy so, I'm going to try and find my friends and see if they can come."



For more information on how you can get your child involved in the program, you can contact your child's school counselor to get in touch with Kimberly Jones.

