Firefighters respond to wind turbine fire

Finger pointing and regrets amid the wreckage of the Trump administration's failed attempt to scrap 'Obamacare'.
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staff.
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.
