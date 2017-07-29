Firefighters respond to wind turbine fire

CADDO-COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Fire fighters responded to a wind turbine fire out near the Comanche-Caddo County line on Saturday night. Firefighters were called out to the fire around 6:30 p.m. It's near State Highway 115 by the Caddo-Comanche County line.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, Comanche County officials said the responding agencies aren't getting too close to the wind turbine for fear the fire would weaken the structure, and fall over. They were keeping the fire contained to that area, and letting the fire burn itself out.

Fire agencies in Caddo and Kiowa county responded, as well as Wichita Mountain Estates, Meers Porter Hill and Indiahoma volunteer fire departments.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.