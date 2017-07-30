Woman found dead under train in Duncan

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Duncan Police Department discovered the body of a woman under a train on Sunday.



Officials said Union Pacific Railroad train hit the victim around nine in the morning.

"We do have one confirmed dead,” said Sgt. Layle Baker, Duncan Police Department.



Sgt. Baker and his team responded to a call from the engineer of a Union Pacific Railroad train saying they think they hit a person.



The incident happened at the train tracks on Maple and Sixth Street.



When police arrived they found the victim's body.



Sergeant Baker said they do not suspect any foul play and the identity of the woman remains a mystery.



"We haven't had any calls stating somebody is missing,” said Baker. “Nobody has come home, nothing like that."



He said it could take them up to 15 days to identify the woman through dental records.



In the meantime, Sergeant Baker has a warning for the community.



"Stay off the railroad tracks,” said Baker. “It's federal property. You're not allowed to be on it. You're only allowed to cross where the arms are at the railroad crossings. So, cross there when the arms are up."



In the area where the body was found the railroad tracks are only passable by walking.



Baker said no cars are permitted to cross there and urges residents to follow the rules to prevent a tragedy like this one from happening again.



"When arms are down do not cross,” said Baker. “Do not walk down a railroad track. Do not cross where you don't see arms."

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the identity of this woman to call Duncan Police.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.