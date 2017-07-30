Lawton Police investigate found child pornography

After 24 days at sea, Finnish icebreaker with global warming researchers and Associated Press team aboard sets record for earliest transit of fabled Northwest Passage in melting Arctic.
After 24 days at sea, Finnish icebreaker with global warming researchers and Associated Press team aboard sets record for earliest transit of fabled Northwest Passage in melting Arctic.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States will have to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 people under new sanctions from Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States will have to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia by 755 people under new sanctions from Moscow.
President Donald Trump is looking for a fresh start with a new White House chief of staff.
President Donald Trump is looking for a fresh start with a new White House chief of staff.
Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.
Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.
A proposed new law that would require carmakers to build alarms for back seats is being pushed by child advocates who say it will prevent kids from dying in hot cars and also streamline the criminal process against...
A proposed new law that would require carmakers to build alarms for back seats is being pushed by child advocates who say it will prevent kids from dying in hot cars and also streamline the criminal process against caregivers who cause the deaths.