Lawton Police investigate found child pornography

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police are investigating the finding of child pornography this weekend. According to police reports, the people who found the pornographic videos on a thumb drive described them at "sick." The thumb drive was turned over to police Saturday evening.

The finders told police they picked up an unattended black computer bag in a parking lot on Northeast Tortoise Drive. They took it inside a friend's home, and began to search through it to try to find a way to contact the owner. That's when they say they discovered the two videos.

The bag and the thumb drive was turned over to the Lawton Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

