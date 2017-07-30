Marlow man, child hurt in motorcycle accident

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Marlow man and child were hurt in a motorcycle accident on Sunday in Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the accident happened on Cason Road just north of Sandhill around 12:30 p.m.

Robert Bush was driving a motorcycling, heading north on Cason road. A 12-year-old Marlow boy was driving an off-road motorcycle going north, but in the southbound lane. OHP says Bush's motorcycle crossed to the other lane, and hit the boy's motorcycle.

Bush was flown to OU Medical with serious head and external injuries. The boy was taken to Duncan Regional then flown to OU Medical with serious head, leg and external injuries.

OHP says they were both not wearing helmets.

