Power back on following crash in west Lawton

The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.
Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.
Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.
Surprise! Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. And it will make landfall on the west-central Florida coast Monday afternoon.
Surprise! Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. And it will make landfall on the west-central Florida coast Monday afternoon.
Power has come back on in parts of Lawton that were affected when a power pole was hit in a car crash.
Power has come back on in parts of Lawton that were affected when a power pole was hit in a car crash.