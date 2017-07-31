Woman drowns after falling into Mayes County creek

FORT GIBSON, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 28-year-old Tulsa woman has died after slipping into a creek in Mayes County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Enilda Fuentes-Ramos was walking Sunday night in about 2 feet of water while holding a 2-year-old girl in Spring Creek, about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa. The highway patrol says Fuentes-Ramos slipped and grabbed onto another adult, and both adults and the child fell into deeper waters.

A fourth person jumped in the creek to help and also went underwater. The highway patrol says two bystanders were able to pull the four people from the water, but Fuentes-Ramos was pronounced dead at Mayes County Medical Center.

The highway patrol says the other three people were treated and released.

