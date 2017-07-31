Funeral services for Oklahoma trooper killed by patrol car

Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.
The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
Finger pointing and regrets amid the wreckage of the Trump administration's failed attempt to scrap 'Obamacare'.
Finger pointing and regrets amid the wreckage of the Trump administration's failed attempt to scrap 'Obamacare'.
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.