OK's director of mental health and substance abuse services arrested for battery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A state agency director says she was arrested last week in Florida after throwing a cup of water on a family member during a confrontation.

Terri White, Oklahoma's director of mental health and substance abuse services, says in a statement Saturday that she was jailed July 21 on a misdemeanor battery complaint after she called the police to de-escalate the dispute. White says the family member shoved her into a wall after she threw the water on him.

Court records show the case in Walton County was dismissed Friday after prosecutors and the family member decided not to pursue charges. A spokeswoman for the Walton County Sheriff's Office says White's arrest report would be released Monday.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin said in a statement Saturday that White had her support.

