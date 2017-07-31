Man found unresponsive on Surplus City’s roof

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- According to the Lawton Police Department, a man was found on the roof on Surplus City, 3516 SW 11th Street, around 8:00 a.m. on July 31st.

Police officers say that the man was working on the roof when he was found unresponsive by a co-worker. He was pronounced deceased.

