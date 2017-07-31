UPDATE: Man found unresponsive on Surplus City’s roof identified - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: Man found unresponsive on Surplus City’s roof identified

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- According to the Lawton Police Department, a man was found on the roof on Surplus City, 3516 SW 11th Street, around 8:00 a.m. on July 31st. He has been identified as Cory Ivey. 

Police officers say that the man was working on the roof when he was found unresponsive by a co-worker. He was pronounced deceased.

You can count on 7News to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Photos reveal the extent of the mold damage in LPD basement

    Photos reveal the extent of the mold damage in LPD basement

    Monday, July 31 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-07-31 20:33:02 GMT
    (Source City of Lawton)(Source City of Lawton)

    We are getting our first glimpse inside of the Lawton Police Department’s basement since Oklahoma Natural Environmental specialists noted the existence of environmental hazards. According to the city of Lawton, staff members needing to access the basement are being asked to wear masks.

    We are getting our first glimpse inside of the Lawton Police Department’s basement since Oklahoma Natural Environmental specialists noted the existence of environmental hazards. According to the city of Lawton, staff members needing to access the basement are being asked to wear masks.

  • Scaramucci out of White House job as John Kelly takes charge

    Scaramucci out of White House job as John Kelly takes charge

    Monday, July 31 2017 3:25 AM EDT2017-07-31 07:25:03 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-07-31 20:27:22 GMT

    Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.

    Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.

  • Trump threat: End health payments unless there's an overhaul

    Trump threat: End health payments unless there's an overhaul

    Saturday, July 29 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-07-29 19:24:05 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 4:26 PM EDT2017-07-31 20:26:53 GMT

    President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.

    President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.

    •   
Powered by Frankly