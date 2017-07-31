Woman, boyfriend sentenced for death of 5-month-old son

After 24 days at sea, Finnish icebreaker with global warming researchers and Associated Press team aboard sets record for earliest transit of fabled Northwest Passage in melting Arctic.
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.
Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.
Tesla Inc. has finally made its long-promised affordable electric car.
Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.
