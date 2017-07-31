Woman, boyfriend sentenced for death of 5-month-old son

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A Tulsa man has been sentenced to life in prison and his girlfriend to 20 years for the death of the woman's 5-month-old son.

Court records show 53-year-old Kevin Crawford and 24-year-old Anna Marie Hyden were sentenced Friday in Tulsa County District Court after pleading guilty earlier this year to child neglect in the January death of Arrow Hyden.

Crawford was sentenced to an additional 15 years for related drug charges.

Crawford's attorney said he will seek to withdraw the guilty plea because of the sentence. Hyden's attorney sought to have her sent to a rehabilitation program.

The state medical examiner's office said the child's cause of death could not be determined. Prosecutors say the boy was kept in "uninhabitable" conditions in a shed and was exposed to methamphetamine.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.