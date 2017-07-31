Lawton native, CU grad named interim executive director of OK Farm Bureau

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Lawton native and Cameron University graduate Thad Doye has been named the interim executive director of the Oklahoma Farm Bureau.

“Being chosen for this position is a great honor,” Doye said. “I’m looking forward to working closely with the many people in the Oklahoma Farm Bureau family.”

A veteran of Farm Bureau and life-long farmer/rancher, Doye has served as Comanche County Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) chairman, and vice president of the state YF &R Committee. He received the State YF&R Outstanding Young Farm Family Award in 1995. Doye’s career with Oklahoma Farm Bureau began as a field service representative in June 1998.

“Thad has served our organization well through various positions," Oklahoma Farm Bureau President Tom Buchanan said. “Through his many years of service, he has an intimate understanding of our 75-year-old organization. He is well suited to meet our mission of improving the lives of rural Oklahomans.”

Doye will continue to serve as the crop insurance specialist for Oklahoma Farm Bureau and with the Oklahoma Food Bank and Farming & Ranching Foundation through the Pork for Packs and Beef for Backpacks Program.

