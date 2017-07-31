UPDATE: Flat Top Mountain Fire is now 75% contained

KIOWA COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Officials say the Flat Top Mountain Fire in Kiowa county is now 75% contained.

According to the Oklahoma Forestry service, crews finished building contingency fire lines yesterday morning. Since Saturday, the size of the blaze has held out at about 3,000 acres.

On Saturday, they also said that one firefighter was sent to a hospital for potential heart issues.

A flight over the park confirmed that all the active fire is interior burning.

