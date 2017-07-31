Validity of forensic samples under fire in Holtzclaw’s closed-court hearing

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- We're learning more about a two-day, closed court hearing tied to the appeal of convicted former Oklahoma City Police officer Daniel Holtzclaw.

Emails related to the meeting were recently uncovered through an open records request. Some of those were related to the re-testing of a former senior forensic scientist's samples in the case. That scientist retired in February.

Holtzclaw's attorneys were not invited to the two-day meeting, though members of the OKC Police Departments' forensics lab team did take part.

Holtzclaw is currently serving out a 263-year prison sentence.

