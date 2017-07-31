Validity of forensic samples under fire in Holtzclaw’s closed-court hearing

Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and it made landfall on the west-central Florida coast on Monday.
Tesla Inc. has finally made its long-promised affordable electric car.
Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 31st player to reach that milestone in the major leagues.
The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
Firefighters are monitoring for hot spots after a blaze hit several historic buildings in Wagoner. Witnesses said it was jumping from building to building in the downtown area. Wagoner Fire Department officials say the fire Sunday burned five buildings in the downtown area.
