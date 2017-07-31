Wagoner firefighters monitor hot spots after several historic buildings go up in flames

WAGONER, OK (KSWO)- Firefighters are monitoring for hot spots after a blaze hit several historic buildings in Wagoner. Witnesses said it was jumping from building to building in the downtown area.

Wagoner Fire Department officials say the fire Sunday burned five buildings in the downtown area. The flames burned for several hours and destroyed multiple businesses as well as apartments, leaving some people homeless.

Crews believe it may have started on the top floor of an apartment building before it spread.

Wagoner Fire Chief Kelly Grooms says the destruction is a heartbreaking loss for the town. She says no firefighters were injured in the fire and that the department plans to be on scene all day Monday.

The town's mayor is advising residents to limit water use because of the amount of water used since the fire started.

