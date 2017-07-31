Scaramucci out as White House communications director - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Scaramucci out as White House communications director

WASHINGTON, DC (RNN) - Anthony Scaramucci has resigned from his position as White House communications director, multiple news outlets reported Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 11 days. A statement from the White House said Scaramucci was leaving to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly "a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

The former comms director had publicly said he reported directly to President Donald Trump, not the chief of staff. Kelly officially took over the chief of staff position Monday, replacing recently ousted Reince Priebus, and The New York Times is reporting the removal came at Kelly's request.

Former White House Press Secretary resigned the same day Scaramucci was announced, reportedly in protest of the hiring. 

Scaramucci's turbulent 10 days as Trump's communications were plagued by a slew of questionable moves. On "State of the Union," he cited an anonymous source as saying that "if the Russians actually hacked this situation and spilled out those emails, you would have never seen it." In the next breath, he outed his anonymous source as Trump.

He made obscene comments about Priebus and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon in a phone call with New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza.

He also contradicted the White House line, saying to CNN that he wasn't sure Trump favored the harsh financial sanctions against Russia. Press Secretary Sara Huckabee Sanders said that the administration was in favor of being tough on Russia and favored the sanctions.

In addition, Scaramucci tweeted that he called the FBI and the Justice Department after his financial disclosure form was leaked. He said it was a felony, but the documents were publicly available and obtained through an open records request.

Trump wrote Monday on Twitter that there was "no chaos" within his administration.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

