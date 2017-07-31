Declarations for Lawton city council are now being filed at the Election Board Office

We are getting our first glimpse inside of the Lawton Police Department’s basement since Oklahoma Natural Environmental specialists noted the existence of environmental hazards. According to the city of Lawton, staff members needing to access the basement are being asked to wear masks.
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.
The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
With the school year right around the corner, the state is still trying to find enough teachers to fill our classrooms and a new Senate bill may make things a little easier. Senate Bill 428 went into effect this month. It loosens the laws around retired teachers being able to come back to the classroom. Previously, retirees couldn't come back within 3 years -- or else they would only make $15,000 a year. The new law changes that.
