Declarations for Lawton city council are now being filed at the Election Board Office

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- According to the Comanche County Election Board, four people have filed declarations of candidacy for open city council positions.

The filing period runs until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the County Election Board office inside of the Comanche County Courthouse.

The election for Ward 6, 7, 8 councilpersons will be held on September 12th.

    We are getting our first glimpse inside of the Lawton Police Department’s basement since Oklahoma Natural Environmental specialists noted the existence of environmental hazards. According to the city of Lawton, staff members needing to access the basement are being asked to wear masks.

    Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.

    President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.

