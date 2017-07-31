Are school superintendent salaries burning a hole in the state’s - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Are school superintendent salaries burning a hole in the state’s pocket?

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma state lawmakers will soon investigate whether school superintendents’ salaries are burning a hole in the state's pocket. It's been a highly-debated issue for years.

Oklahoma Senator Jason Smalley introduced a bill in February looking to cap superintendents' salaries but it never made it to the Senate floor for debate.

Senator John Sparks agrees, saying it's time to find out how much the school leaders make across the state.

"So, let's get the data together and either make the changes or start funding education one of the two. But let's move forward."

Not everyone is on board with the decision though. Dr. Pam Deering with the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration says local school boards approve their superintendent salaries. She welcomes lawmakers looking into the issue but believes the salary issue should be left up to the school boards.

