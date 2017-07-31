New OK law allows retired teachers to return to the classroom without salary cap

OK (KSWO)- With the school year right around the corner, the state is still trying to find enough teachers to fill our classrooms and a new Senate bill may make things a little easier.

Senate Bill 428 went into effect this month. It loosens the laws around retired teachers being able to come back to the classroom.

Previously, retirees couldn't come back within 3 years -- or else they would only make $15,000 a year. The new law changes that.

Now, teachers can come back after only one year and there is no salary cap. However, it's not guaranteed they will make the same amount of money as before -- it's dependent on the district.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister believes this will be a great way to tap into a pool of veteran teachers. This law will be in place for the next 3 years.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.