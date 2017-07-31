New OK law allows retired teachers to return to the classroom wi - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

New OK law allows retired teachers to return to the classroom without salary cap

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

OK (KSWO)- With the school year right around the corner, the state is still trying to find enough teachers to fill our classrooms and a new Senate bill may make things a little easier.

Senate Bill 428 went into effect this month.  It loosens the laws around retired teachers being able to come back to the classroom.

Previously, retirees couldn't come back within 3 years -- or else they would only make $15,000 a year. The new law changes that.

Now, teachers can come back after only one year and there is no salary cap. However, it's not guaranteed they will make the same amount of money as before -- it's dependent on the district.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister believes this will be a great way to tap into a pool of veteran teachers. This law will be in place for the next 3 years.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Photos reveal the extent of the mold damage in LPD basement

    Photos reveal the extent of the mold damage in LPD basement

    Monday, July 31 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-07-31 20:33:02 GMT
    (Source City of Lawton)(Source City of Lawton)

    We are getting our first glimpse inside of the Lawton Police Department’s basement since Oklahoma Natural Environmental specialists noted the existence of environmental hazards. According to the city of Lawton, staff members needing to access the basement are being asked to wear masks.

    We are getting our first glimpse inside of the Lawton Police Department’s basement since Oklahoma Natural Environmental specialists noted the existence of environmental hazards. According to the city of Lawton, staff members needing to access the basement are being asked to wear masks.

  • Scaramucci out of White House job as John Kelly takes charge

    Scaramucci out of White House job as John Kelly takes charge

    Monday, July 31 2017 3:25 AM EDT2017-07-31 07:25:03 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-07-31 20:27:22 GMT

    Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.

    Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.

  • Trump threat: End health payments unless there's an overhaul

    Trump threat: End health payments unless there's an overhaul

    Saturday, July 29 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-07-29 19:24:05 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 4:26 PM EDT2017-07-31 20:26:53 GMT

    President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.

    President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.

    •   
Powered by Frankly