Photos reveal the extent of the mold damage in LPD basement

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- We are getting our first glimpse inside of the Lawton Police Department’s basement since Oklahoma Natural Environmental specialists noted the existence of environmental hazards.

According to the city of Lawton, staff members needing to access the basement are being asked to wear masks. However, Lawton Police Department staff have been relocated around town at Cameron University, Great Plains Technology Center, City Hall and available spaces on the first floor of the police department.

The environmental hazards found in the basement of the Lawton Police Department will take several weeks to rectify. The services will be conducted by a contractor.

