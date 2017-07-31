Traveling exhibit in Lawton celebrates historic places - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Traveling exhibit in Lawton celebrates historic places

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A traveling exhibit that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act is now on display here in Lawton.

"Preservation 50: Oklahoma" features photos of buildings and structures listed on the National Register of Historic places.

Executive Director David Pettyjohn says people should take pride in their local history.

“It’s a great opportunity to share this knowledge with people particularly when it comes to people because it creates a sense of community pride of who was here before us, what elements are still there, and how we can protect it for future generations.”

You can view the exhibit at Lawton City Hall. It will be there until August 11th and will then move on to Ponca City.

