LHS upperclassmen provide support for incoming freshman

The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.
A new sewer line spanning more than seven miles across east Lawton is now just a few weeks away from completion.
A new sewer line spanning more than seven miles across east Lawton is now just a few weeks away from completion.
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.
Anadarko police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a vehicle Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway of a vacant house in the 400 block of NE 2nd Street, shortly before 3 p.m. Inside the vehicle, officers found an unresponsive male. They called EMS and began CPR. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Anadarko police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a vehicle Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway of a vacant house in the 400 block of NE 2nd Street, shortly before 3 p.m. Inside the vehicle, officers found an unresponsive male. They called EMS and began CPR. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.