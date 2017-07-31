LHS upperclassmen provide support for incoming freshman - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

LHS upperclassmen provide support for incoming freshman

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Everyone is gearing up for the first day of school and, the more experienced students, preparing to welcome the freshman.

Lawton High School's Ignition mentors began preparing for freshman orientation today with team-building training. About 350 freshmen are expected to show up to next Tuesday's orientation and the 70 mentors will be ready to help them out.

This is all made possible through the Lawton Public School Foundation along with Ignition Focus Training (a nationwide curriculum for team building) and freshman transition.

An assistant principal at Lawton High says this is a very helpful program.

"Freshman get to lose their jitters on the first day of school. We’re hoping to see less chaos on the first day of school."

If you have a freshman at Lawton High School, you are encouraged to get them registered for the orientation. You can sign your student up from 8:00 to 8:30 next Tuesday morning at Lawton High's Front Office. Orientation will last until 3:00 that afternoon.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • New health care ideas, but path of passage iffy at best

    New health care ideas, but path of passage iffy at best

    Monday, July 31 2017 3:15 AM EDT2017-07-31 07:15:29 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-07-31 22:46:33 GMT

    The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

    The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

  • Scaramucci out of White House job as John Kelly takes charge

    Scaramucci out of White House job as John Kelly takes charge

    Monday, July 31 2017 3:25 AM EDT2017-07-31 07:25:03 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-07-31 22:46:23 GMT

    Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.

    Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.

  • Seven mile sewer line nearly complete in east Lawton

    Seven mile sewer line nearly complete in east Lawton

    Monday, July 31 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-07-31 22:39:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A new sewer line spanning more than seven miles across east Lawton is now just a few weeks away from completion.

    A new sewer line spanning more than seven miles across east Lawton is now just a few weeks away from completion.

    •   
Powered by Frankly