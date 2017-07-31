LHS upperclassmen provide support for incoming freshman

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Everyone is gearing up for the first day of school and, the more experienced students, preparing to welcome the freshman.

Lawton High School's Ignition mentors began preparing for freshman orientation today with team-building training. About 350 freshmen are expected to show up to next Tuesday's orientation and the 70 mentors will be ready to help them out.

This is all made possible through the Lawton Public School Foundation along with Ignition Focus Training (a nationwide curriculum for team building) and freshman transition.

An assistant principal at Lawton High says this is a very helpful program.

"Freshman get to lose their jitters on the first day of school. We’re hoping to see less chaos on the first day of school."

If you have a freshman at Lawton High School, you are encouraged to get them registered for the orientation. You can sign your student up from 8:00 to 8:30 next Tuesday morning at Lawton High's Front Office. Orientation will last until 3:00 that afternoon.

