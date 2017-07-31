Lawton boasts 3rd highest rate of emergency certified teachers in OK

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Another way the state has been trying to offset that teacher shortage is through emergency certificates. And, it turns out, Lawton has been issued one of the highest amounts across Oklahoma.

A map put out by the State Department of Education shows that Lawton has 63 issued emergency certificates for the 2017-2018 school year. That's the third highest district.

The department also notes that almost every county in the state has been issued at least 1 certificate and estimates that number will only grow.

