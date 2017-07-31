Anadarko PD continues investigation into suspicious death - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Anadarko PD continues investigation into suspicious death

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

ANADARKO, OK (KSWO)- Anadarko police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway of a vacant house in the 400 block of NE 2nd Street, shortly before 3 p.m. Inside the vehicle, officers found an unresponsive male. They called EMS and began CPR.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say that no signs of foul play were discovered at the scene.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the victim, who had a lengthy medical history.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Scaramucci out of White House job as John Kelly takes charge

    Scaramucci out of White House job as John Kelly takes charge

    Monday, July 31 2017 3:25 AM EDT2017-07-31 07:25:03 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-07-31 22:45:51 GMT

    Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.

    Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.

  • Seven mile sewer line nearly complete in east Lawton

    Seven mile sewer line nearly complete in east Lawton

    Monday, July 31 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-07-31 22:39:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A new sewer line spanning more than seven miles across east Lawton is now just a few weeks away from completion.

    A new sewer line spanning more than seven miles across east Lawton is now just a few weeks away from completion.

  • New health care ideas, but path of passage iffy at best

    New health care ideas, but path of passage iffy at best

    Monday, July 31 2017 3:15 AM EDT2017-07-31 07:15:29 GMT
    Monday, July 31 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-07-31 22:38:25 GMT

    The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

    The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

    •   
Powered by Frankly