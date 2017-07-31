Seven mile sewer line nearly complete in east Lawton

The president is deciding whether to act on his threat to end cost-sharing reduction payments, which are aimed at trimming out-of-pocket costs for lower-income people, according to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus.
President Donald Trump is threatening once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the existing health law.
Anadarko police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a vehicle Saturday afternoon. Police responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway of a vacant house in the 400 block of NE 2nd Street, shortly before 3 p.m. Inside the vehicle, officers found an unresponsive male. They called EMS and began CPR. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Another way the state has been trying to offset that teacher shortage is through emergency certificates. And, it turns out, Lawton has been issued one of the highest amounts across Oklahoma. A map put out by the State Department of Education shows that Lawton has 63 issued emergency certificates for the 2017-2018 school year. That's the third highest district.
