Wichita Falls motorcyclist dies in I-44 accident - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Wichita Falls motorcyclist dies in I-44 accident

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Wichita Falls man died on Monday afternoon in a motorcycle accident on I-44. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the accident was in the westbound lane of I-44 at mile marker 46. That's six miles north of Lawton.

66-year-old Shelby Leonard Martin was taken to the hospital with head, leg, arm, internal and external injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. OHP says he was wearing his helmet.

OHP has not released the cause of the crash, saying it is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

