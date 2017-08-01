Sheriff indicted in inmate's death suspended with pay - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

ENID, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma sheriff indicted in the death of an inmate has voluntarily suspended himself with pay.

Garfield County commissioners on Monday unanimously accepted the suspension letter from Sheriff Jerry Niles, who's among six people indicted on second-degree manslaughter charges in last year's death of 58-year-old Anthony Huff.

Niles says he's innocent but said that the indictment is "distracting" for the Garfield County Sheriff's Office. The Enid News & Eagle reports that Undersheriff Rick Fagan will assume all responsibilities overseeing the office.

The indictment says Huff was left in a restraint chair for 48 hours without enough food or water. He was pronounced dead June 8, 2016, four days after being jailed on a public intoxication complaint.

Niles is next due in court on Aug. 15.

