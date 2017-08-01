Sheriff indicted in inmate's death suspended with pay

New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.
While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.
The City of Lawton has delayed performing road work on SW 27th Street from SW G Ave to SW J Ave due to forecasted weather conditions. The repair will be performed in two phases. Phase two (shown as green on the map) has been delayed and is anticipated to now be complete on August 3rd. Phase one (shown as red on the map) was performed July 31st and is reopened.
Three NBA teams will host opponents from Australia's National Basketball League for preseason games in October.
An Oklahoma sheriff indicted in the death of an inmate has voluntarily suspended himself with pay.
