OKC Thunder to host clubs from Australia's NBL in preseason - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKC Thunder to host clubs from Australia's NBL in preseason

(Source News 9) (Source News 9)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Three NBA teams will host opponents from Australia's National Basketball League for preseason games in October.

The Utah Jazz, who feature Aussies Joe Ingles and Dante Exum, will host the Sydney Kings on Oct. 2. Ingles was chosen NBL rookie of the year after playing with the Melbourne South Dragons in 2006-07. Exum was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Melbourne United on Oct. 8, and the Phoenix Suns welcome the Brisbane Bullets on Oct. 13.

This will be the first time NBL teams travel to the United States to play NBA teams.

The NBA says Monday that there were a record-tying eight Australian players on last season's opening-night NBA rosters.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Kelly wins praise across the aisle, but bigger task is ahead

    Kelly wins praise across the aisle, but bigger task is ahead

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:15 AM EDT2017-08-01 07:15:19 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-08-01 15:27:23 GMT

    New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.

    New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.

  • Senate GOP sees no path on health care, despite Trump prods

    Senate GOP sees no path on health care, despite Trump prods

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:45 AM EDT2017-08-01 07:45:29 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-08-01 15:27:35 GMT

    While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.

    While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.

  • Lawton road work delayed due to weather conditions

    Lawton road work delayed due to weather conditions

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:09 AM EDT2017-08-01 15:09:13 GMT

    The City of Lawton has delayed performing road work on SW 27th Street from SW G Ave to SW J Ave due to forecasted weather conditions. The repair will be performed in two phases. Phase two (shown as green on the map) has been delayed and is anticipated to now be complete on August 3rd. Phase one (shown as red on the map) was performed July 31st and is reopened. 

    The City of Lawton has delayed performing road work on SW 27th Street from SW G Ave to SW J Ave due to forecasted weather conditions. The repair will be performed in two phases. Phase two (shown as green on the map) has been delayed and is anticipated to now be complete on August 3rd. Phase one (shown as red on the map) was performed July 31st and is reopened. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly