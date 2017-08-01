Lawton road work delayed due to weather conditions - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton road work delayed due to weather conditions

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton has delayed performing road work on SW 27th Street from SW G Ave to SW J Ave due to forecasted weather conditions.

The repair will be performed in two phases. Phase two (shown as green on the map) has been delayed and is anticipated to now be complete on August 3rd. Phase one (shown as red on the map) was performed July 31st and is reopened.

