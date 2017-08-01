Cause of death released for man found on Lawton roof

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The cause of death for a man found unresponsive on the roof of a former Lawton business has been released.

According to the Lawton Police Department, Cory Ivey was found on the roof on Surplus City, 3516 SW 11th Street, around 8:00 a.m. on July 31st.

According to investigators, Ivey was removing debris from the roof when he made contact with a live electrical wire. He was found unresponsive by a co-worker and pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

