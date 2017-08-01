CORRECTION: LPD basement mold removal process has not started

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The City of Lawton has not yet begun remediation efforts or the removal process for the mold in the Lawton Police Department's basement. City officials say they are currently seeking a contractor and "hope to begin as soon as possible."

Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists outlined an action plan for environmental hazard treatment which includes cutting out of areas where mold and water damage have occurred, replacing those areas with appropriate materials and then using a non-toxic botanical solution to complete treatment.

Mold damage has been found in the analysis room, garage area, Crime Stoppers office, women’s locker room, arms room and a storage room. Several ceiling tiles in the hallway and rooms of the basement also have water damage.

Air quality assessments in all impacted areas do not meet national indoor quality standards. According to the city of Lawton, staff members needing to access the three sealed off offices in the basement are being asked to wear masks.

Lawton Police Department staff have been relocated around town at Cameron University, Great Plains Technology Center, City Hall and available spaces on the first floor of the police department while the clean-up is underway.

It is unknown when the removal process will be complete.

