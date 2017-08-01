Mold removal from LPD basement is set to begin today

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Lawton city officials say they hope to start removing mold in the police department's basement today.

This comes as pictures have been released of the mold after Oklahoma Natural Environmental specialists noted the existence of the hazard.

According to the city of Lawton, staff members needing to access the three sealed off offices in the basement are being asked to wear masks.

However, Lawton Police Department staff have been relocated around town at Cameron University, Great Plains Technology Center, City Hall and available spaces on the first floor of the police department.

City officials expect the removal process to be done by the end of this week.

