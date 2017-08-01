Mold removal from LPD basement is set to begin today - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Mold removal from LPD basement is set to begin today

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Lawton city officials say they hope to start removing mold in the police department's basement today.

This comes as pictures have been released of the mold after Oklahoma Natural Environmental specialists noted the existence of the hazard.

According to the city of Lawton, staff members needing to access the three sealed off offices in the basement are being asked to wear masks.

However, Lawton Police Department staff have been relocated around town at Cameron University, Great Plains Technology Center, City Hall and available spaces on the first floor of the police department.

City officials expect the removal process to be done by the end of this week.

    New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.

    While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.

    Two suspects are being held on bond in the Oklahoma County jail after a tip led investigators to find a police officer's bulletproof vest, department radio, and other items. The two were arrested during a traffic stop. They were followed from the home in Del City after investigators got there with a search warrant. When they saw the car taking off from the home, police went after them. Officials say the stolen items are from two separate thefts. 

