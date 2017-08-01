UPDATE: New info on the LPD basement mold removal process - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: New info on the LPD basement mold removal process

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Lawton city officials say they hope to start removing mold in the police department's basement today.

“We greatly appreciate OKNES for their swift and efficient assessment needed to begin immediate remediation efforts,” said Assistant City Manager Bart Hadley. “The safety of our employees and citizens remains our first priority.”

Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists outlined an action plan for environmental hazard treatment which includes cutting out of areas where mold and water damage have occurred, replacing those areas with appropriate materials and then using a non-toxic botanical solution to complete treatment.

Mold damage has been found in the analysis room, garage area, Crime Stoppers office, women’s locker room, arms room and a storage room. Several ceiling tiles in the hallway and rooms of the basement also have water damage.

Air quality assessments in all impacted areas meet national indoor quality standards. According to the city of Lawton, staff members needing to access the three sealed off offices in the basement are being asked to wear masks.

OKNES believes the hazards were water intrusion from heavy rains water on the floor, ongoing leaks, an improperly sealed HVAC system and sewer issues brought about by clogged toilets used by inmates in the upper-level city jail. OKNES recommends eliminating sources of uncontrolled moisture, cleaning ductwork systems every 2-3 years and replacing cardboard containers with plastic ones.

Lawton Police Department staff have been relocated around town at Cameron University, Great Plains Technology Center, City Hall and available spaces on the first floor of the police department while the clean-up is underway.

City officials expect the removal process to be done by the end of this week.

