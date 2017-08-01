DA: Man charged with murder in OHP officer’s death should have already been in jail

DA: Man charged with murder in OHP officer’s death should have a - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The Cleveland County district attorney says the man who led authorities on a chase that killed a state trooper is now charged with murder. But the DA also says he should have already been in jail.

D'Angelo Burgess is accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase on July 14th. OHP Lieutenant Heath Meyer was hit by another trooper's car after it was hit by Burgess.

The DA says a prior conviction and a pending charge from 2016 should have kept Burgess in jail before it happened. Instead, he was out on probation.

"He is one of these non-violent offenders we always hear about that don't need to be locked up … He's not a non-violent offender now. Now, he's killed someone,” said Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn.

According to an affidavit, Burgess was weaving in and out of traffic and going over 100 miles per hour on the shoulder of I-35.

In addition to murder, he's charged with endangering others while eluding, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

