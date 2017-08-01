Chickasha father worries his kids’ mother may run again during visitations

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- The father of three girls who were found with their mother after going missing last month in Chickasha is speaking out, saying he is taking steps to delay court-ordered visitation.

We first brought you this story early last month when the father of three said he went to pick up his daughters from his ex-wife in Chickasha, only to find the door to her apartment open and her car, wallet and cell phone left behind. The mother and her kids were found nearly three weeks later in Oklahoma City.

Now, the father says he has some questions about their disappearance.

"They're back, and I'm just kind of happy they're back. But, there's still a little worry there. What exactly did happen, you know? Do I have to worry about this again? How does this play out for the rest of the time now?" said David Corsaut.

He says his three daughters haven't spoken much about what happened in those three weeks.

