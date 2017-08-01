One questioned in devastating Wagoner fire, investigation continues

WAGONER, OK (KSWO)- Investigators are now looking into a fire that left four families homeless and destroyed four buildings, including a drug store built in 1902.

The call came into the Wagoner Fire Department late Sunday afternoon. Police say they believe the flames started in a residential building and then spread to the others.

According to the mayor, a person of interest has already been questioned.

"He was located and interviewed. There was no evidence found, and he was released. The investigation is still ongoing, and the ATF has not released the scene,” said Mayor Albert Jones. "We do have structural engineers coming in tomorrow. Hopefully, they can let us know if any those buildings are savable."

Investigators say it's still too early to determine if it was arson or not, and are asking for the public to come forward with any information they may have about the fire.

