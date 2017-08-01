Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals judge resigns from post

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Another judge on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is retiring, making her the second on the five-member court to step down in recent months.

Judge Arlene Johnson's resignation from the state's highest criminal court is effective Tuesday.

The 76-year-old justice has served on the court since she was appointed to the post by Democratic Gov. Brad Henry in 2005. She previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma for 21 years and as an assistant attorney general and state prosecutor. In total, she has spent more than 45 years in the legal profession.

Judge Clancy Smith stepped down earlier this year. Applicants for both positions are pending with the Judicial Nominating Commission, which will submit a list of finalists to Gov. Mary Fallin.

