Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals judge resigns from post - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals judge resigns from post

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Another judge on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals is retiring, making her the second on the five-member court to step down in recent months.

Judge Arlene Johnson's resignation from the state's highest criminal court is effective Tuesday.

The 76-year-old justice has served on the court since she was appointed to the post by Democratic Gov. Brad Henry in 2005. She previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma for 21 years and as an assistant attorney general and state prosecutor. In total, she has spent more than 45 years in the legal profession.

Judge Clancy Smith stepped down earlier this year. Applicants for both positions are pending with the Judicial Nominating Commission, which will submit a list of finalists to Gov. Mary Fallin.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Kelly wins praise across the aisle, but bigger task is ahead

    Kelly wins praise across the aisle, but bigger task is ahead

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:15 AM EDT2017-08-01 07:15:19 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-08-01 17:38:53 GMT

    New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.

    New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.

  • Top Senate Dem: Trump threat against health funds 'childish'

    Top Senate Dem: Trump threat against health funds 'childish'

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:45 AM EDT2017-08-01 07:45:29 GMT
    Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:36 PM EDT2017-08-01 17:36:19 GMT

    While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.

    While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.

  • Stolen police gear recovered from Del City home

    Stolen police gear recovered from Del City home

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-08-01 17:22:37 GMT

    Two suspects are being held on bond in the Oklahoma County jail after a tip led investigators to find a police officer's bulletproof vest, department radio, and other items. The two were arrested during a traffic stop. They were followed from the home in Del City after investigators got there with a search warrant. When they saw the car taking off from the home, police went after them. Officials say the stolen items are from two separate thefts. 

    Two suspects are being held on bond in the Oklahoma County jail after a tip led investigators to find a police officer's bulletproof vest, department radio, and other items. The two were arrested during a traffic stop. They were followed from the home in Del City after investigators got there with a search warrant. When they saw the car taking off from the home, police went after them. Officials say the stolen items are from two separate thefts. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly