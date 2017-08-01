OK CLICK for Babies Campaign seeks the help of local knitters

OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is asking crochet artists and knitters to help save infant lives.

The CLICK for Babies campaign raises awareness to prevent Shaken Baby Syndrome. Frustration with crying infants is the number one trigger for the shaking and abuse of an infant. The Period of PURPLE Crying is a time when babies cry more than any other time in their life. It is important for parents to know that it is a normal and healthy part of infancy, that it is not their fault, and that it is not going to last forever.

Volunteers are encouraged to knit or crochet newborn baby boy and girl caps of any shade of purple with soft, baby friendly yarn. The caps can have a variety of fun colors and patterns, as long as they are at least 50 percent purple and free of straps, strings or other potential choking hazards.

Each baby born in the months of November and December at one of 41 participating hospital across the state will receive a purple baby cap as a reminder of the importance of never shaking a baby.

Purple baby caps are accepted year-round. Only caps received by October 1st will make it in this year’s hospital distribution. This year’s goal is 4,300 caps.

Purple caps can be mailed to:

Oklahoma State Department of Health

ATTN: Maternal and Child Health

1000 NE 10th St

Oklahoma City, Ok 73117-1299

Information provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.