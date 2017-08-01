Midwest City veteran seeks the return of his stolen medals

MIDWEST CITY, OK (KSWO)- A Midwest City veteran who fought in World War II is speaking out about efforts to return medals that were stolen from him.

The Midwest City Police Department and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office have been working to return the medals to Preston Johnson, after they were stolen back in March.

Among them was a Purple Heart, which he received after a mine took off his leg and killed several of the men serving alongside him. He was only 19-years-old at the time.

"We were attacking the German lines… I could have been killed very easily… The Purple Heart I got the day I stepped on the mine… I loved that French medal."



"To think that someone could steal these is just horrible,” said Corp. Kim Lopez with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.



Authorities say they don't yet have any suspects but are working with other agencies to try to locate the medals.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.