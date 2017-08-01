Midwest City veteran seeks the return of his stolen medals - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Midwest City veteran seeks the return of his stolen medals

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
MIDWEST CITY, OK (KSWO)- A Midwest City veteran who fought in World War II is speaking out about efforts to return medals that were stolen from him.

The Midwest City Police Department and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office have been working to return the medals to Preston Johnson, after they were stolen back in March.

Among them was a Purple Heart, which he received after a mine took off his leg and killed several of the men serving alongside him. He was only 19-years-old at the time.

"We were attacking the German lines… I could have been killed very easily… The Purple Heart I got the day I stepped on the mine… I loved that French medal."

"To think that someone could steal these is just horrible,” said Corp. Kim Lopez with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they don't yet have any suspects but are working with other agencies to try to locate the medals.

  Kelly wins praise across the aisle, but bigger task is ahead

    New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.

  Top Senate Dem: Trump threat against health funds 'childish'

    While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.

  Stolen police gear recovered from Del City home

    Two suspects are being held on bond in the Oklahoma County jail after a tip led investigators to find a police officer's bulletproof vest, department radio, and other items. The two were arrested during a traffic stop. They were followed from the home in Del City after investigators got there with a search warrant. When they saw the car taking off from the home, police went after them. Officials say the stolen items are from two separate thefts. 

