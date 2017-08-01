Midwest City veteran seeks the return of his stolen medals

New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a decorated retired Marine general who served three tours in Iraq, doesn't appear to be afraid to challenge his commander-in-chief.
While GOP leaders stopped short of saying they were surrendering on an issue that's guided the party for seven years, their remarks underscored that Republicans have hit a wall when it comes to resolving internal battles over what their stance should be.
Two suspects are being held on bond in the Oklahoma County jail after a tip led investigators to find a police officer's bulletproof vest, department radio, and other items. The two were arrested during a traffic stop. They were followed from the home in Del City after investigators got there with a search warrant. When they saw the car taking off from the home, police went after them. Officials say the stolen items are from two separate thefts.
A Midwest City veteran who fought in World War II is speaking out about efforts to return medals that were stolen from him. The Midwest City Police Department and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office have been working to return the medals to Preston Johnson, after they were stolen back in March. Among them was a Purple Heart, which he received after a mine took off his leg and killed several of the men serving alongside him.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is asking crochet artists and knitters to help save infant lives. The CLICK for Babies campaign raises awareness to prevent Shaken Baby Syndrome. Frustration with crying infants is the number one trigger for the shaking and abuse of an infant. The Period of PURPLE Crying is a time when babies cry more than any other time in their life. It is important for parents to know that it is a normal and healthy part of infancy.
