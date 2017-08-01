Stolen police gear recovered from Del City home

DEL CITY, OK (KSWO)- Two suspects are being held on bond in the Oklahoma County jail after a tip led investigators to find a police officer's bulletproof vest, department radio, and other items.

The two were arrested during a traffic stop. They were followed from the home in Del City after investigators got there with a search warrant. When they saw the car taking off from the home, police went after them.

Officials say the stolen items are from two separate thefts.

"It was several pieces of police-issued equipment stolen from both officers, includes handcuffs, handcuff holders and other things officers use to execute their duties,” explained Megan Morgan with the OKC Police Department.

According to court documents, police found an assault-grade bulletproof vest inside the home as well as a black backpack. Both items were reportedly taken from an officer's vehicle. They also found a football autographed by former Penn State University football coach Joe Paterno, which belonged to another OKC officer.

