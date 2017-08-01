Lockheed Martin donates $9,000 to the Armed Services YMCA

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lockheed Martin gave a generous gift to the Armed Services YMCA today. They were able to donate $9,000 to go toward the Southern Comforts fund.

The money will go towards helping military members pay rent and utilities as well as the free thrift store they offer.

Lockheed Martin Manager Gary Kinne says that it was just the right thing to do.



“We appreciate what our men and women in uniform do and Lockheed Martin is a longtime provider of the Army air missile defense as well as field artillery system and it’s that partnership that we have been involved in and we appreciate what they stand for and what they do.”



If you need more information on the program you can go to armedservicesy.com or asymca.org.

