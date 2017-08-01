A Child Who Hopes: Meet Zech

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A child, who's spent the past 7 years in foster homes, is looking for a family who loves sports as much as he does.



7NEWS reporter Haley Wilson shot some hoops with Zech at the Lawton Family YMCA. She his story in this month's "A Child Who Hopes."

Like many 12-year-old boys, Zech is a sports fan. His favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder --- and he'd like go to a game one day.



He also likes football and says he played on a team this past year.



"So I think it's very fun that you get to do it because you get to learn a lot about it."



And, while playing sports is fun, Zech couldn't help but talk about something else he enjoys… Science.



"I like it because there is a lot of chemistry and projects that you had to do and that you can have fun with it. You have rules but it's mostly fun."



Science has even influenced his favorite color.



"Gold because it's an element."



But one element Zech is missing -- is a family. He has lived in multiple foster homes over the years.



Which means getting to know someone and then leaving but now he hopes to find a family so that doesn't happen anymore.



He says it would be nice to have someone to build a relationship with over time.



"The interest in knowing new and old things about each other and about yourself."



Zech has siblings in DHS custody including a 16-year-old brother who he's close with.



He also has sisters in DHS care who are being adopted.



When it comes to finding a family of his own, Zech is pretty much open to anything.



"About two sisters, one brother, but also including my brother. A family that really knows me and likes to do everything that I do."



If you have it in your heart to adopt Zech, just call the Comanche County DHS at 580-250-3700 extension 3719.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.