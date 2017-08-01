Duncan holds meeting about master lake plan for future improvements

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The city of Duncan will host a meeting later today to go over their master lake plan.



The City of Duncan and the Lakes Commission will hold the meeting for people to weigh in on what improvements and recreational activities they want to be added to the city's lakes.

If you are interested in attending, it will take place at the City of Duncan Council Chambers at 5:00 this evening.



